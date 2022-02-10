In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three (3) vacancies that must be filled. As such, nominations for three (3) bargaining committee members from City Hall are now open.



A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Friday, March 4, 2022 and can be faxed to 604-215-1410 or emailed to [email protected], Attention: Brittney Buss.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on March 4, 2022 .



Should the union receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted at the worksite.



In solidarity,



Brittney Buss

Staff Representative



