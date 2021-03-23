Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
City Hall Child Care Society - Ratification vote - BCGEU
Published on March 23, 2021
Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a settlement agreement.
Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the Employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting. A summary of the details can be found here.
INFORMATION MEETING
When: Monday, March 29th Time: 7:00 p.m (please see your email for Zoom Link)
RATIFICATION VOTING
The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. During the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to your online ballot. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot.
Deadline to cast your vote is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 31st.
Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.
In solidarity
Lule Abbay, Bargaining Committee Member Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Buss, Staff Representative