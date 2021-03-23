Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a settlement agreement.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the settlement agreement we have negotiated with the Employer on your behalf and answer any questions you may have. We will also review the process for voting. A summary of the details can be found here .

INFORMATION MEETING

When: Monday, March 29th

Time: 7:00 p.m

(please see your email for Zoom Link)

RATIFICATION VOTING

The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. During the information meeting, you will receive an email with a link to your online ballot. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot.

Deadline to cast your vote is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 31st.

Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES .

In solidarity

Lule Abbay, Bargaining Committee Member

Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Buss, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP