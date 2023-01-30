Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified!!
Bargaining unit members have voted in favour of ratification.
Thank you for participating in the vote and your solidarity during the bargaining process. Your support has been important for the bargaining committee's success.
Once the Employer has also ratified the tentative agreement, the parties will work together to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the ratification document and the collective agreement language currently in effect for a complete picture of the contract terms.
We will also be reaching out to the Employer about your retroactive pay, and the timeline thereof for the payment.
In solidarity
Amber Grewall, Bargaining Committee Member
Pei Shan (Penny) Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member
Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator
Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
