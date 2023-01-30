The BCGEU is pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. You will receive an email with a link to your online ballot shortly after 8:00 am on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot.



If you have issues casting your vote, please speak with any of your bargaining committee members for assistance or contact the BCGEU's Lower Mainland Area Office by email at [email protected] or call 604-215-1499.



The vote will start on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 am. Deadline to cast your vote is 4:00 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2023.



Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this tentative agreement, so please vote YES.



In solidarity



Amber Grewall, Bargaining Committee Member

Pei Shan (Penny) Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Janecki, Staff Negotiator

Waheed Taiwo, Staff Representative



