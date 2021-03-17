Hello All,

Your Bargaining Committee met with the Employer on Wednesday, February 24th and planned to meet again on March 9th. There was a delay to our second meeting to ensure both parties could provide a fulsome response on the remaining bargaining proposals.

We are pleased to report that we have been able to come to an agreement on a significant portion of the non-monetary package, though we still have more discussions on the monetary portion remaining.

We will be meeting again on Monday, March 22nd and will be updating you after this meeting with the Employer's Committee.

In addition, there has been a change in the lead negotiator from the BCGEU. We thank Reagan Belan for her work with the committee thus far. Brittney Buss, Staff Representative, joined the Bargaining Committee on February 26th and will continue through this round of bargaining.

In solidarity

Lule Abbay, Bargaining Committee Member

Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member

Christina Monkman, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

