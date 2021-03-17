Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
City Hall Child Care Society - Update on bargaining - BCGEU
Published on March 17, 2021
Hello All,
Your Bargaining Committee met with the Employer on Wednesday, February 24th and planned to meet again on March 9th. There was a delay to our second meeting to ensure both parties could provide a fulsome response on the remaining bargaining proposals.
We are pleased to report that we have been able to come to an agreement on a significant portion of the non-monetary package, though we still have more discussions on the monetary portion remaining.
We will be meeting again on Monday, March 22nd and will be updating you after this meeting with the Employer's Committee.
In addition, there has been a change in the lead negotiator from the BCGEU. We thank Reagan Belan for her work with the committee thus far. Brittney Buss, Staff Representative, joined the Bargaining Committee on February 26th and will continue through this round of bargaining.
In solidarity
Lule Abbay, Bargaining Committee Member Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member Christina Monkman, Alternate Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Buss, Staff Representative