Published on April 01, 2021

This is to advise you that the members at City Hall Childcare Society have ratified the tentative agreement.

The Union and the Employer will now work on drafting the revised collective agreement for signing by the parties. Once the new collective agreement has been signed, we will provide copies to the Steward at City Hall Child Care Society.

I would like to acknowledge the very valuable input, contributions, and advocacy that the Bargaining Committee provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the Employer. The Union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support.

In solidarity

Lule Abbay, Bargaining Committee Member
Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member
Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

