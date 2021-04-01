Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
City Hall Childcare Society - Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU
City Hall Childcare Society - Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU
Published on April 01, 2021
This is to advise you that the members at City Hall Childcare Society have ratified the tentative agreement.
The Union and the Employer will now work on drafting the revised collective agreement for signing by the parties. Once the new collective agreement has been signed, we will provide copies to the Steward at City Hall Child Care Society.
I would like to acknowledge the very valuable input, contributions, and advocacy that the Bargaining Committee provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the Employer. The Union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support.
In solidarity
Lule Abbay, Bargaining Committee Member Penny Chiu, Bargaining Committee Member Sayaka Shibuya, Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Buss, Staff Representative