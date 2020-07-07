 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. City of Fort St. John - Bargaining Committee Elections - BCGEU

Published on July 07, 2020

Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

  • Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair
  • Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member
  • Michael Irwin – Bargaining Committee Alternate Member

Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for the City of Fort St. John!

In solidarity

Kurt Langdon, Local 1710 Chair
Brittany Lequiere, Staff Representative

