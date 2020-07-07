Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on June 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:

Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair

Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member

Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member

Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Member

Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member

Michael Irwin – Bargaining Committee Alternate Member

Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for the City of Fort St. John!





In solidarity

Kurt Langdon, Local 1710 Chair

Brittany Lequiere, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP