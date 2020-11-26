 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
City of Fort St. John - News on bargaining - BCGEU

Published on November 26, 2020

Your bargaining committee met with your employer for 5 full days of bargaining last week and are pleased with the considerable progress which has been made.

We continue to work hard on your behalf and are scheduling further dates early in January.

Please support your committee as they return to their worksites. We will keep you posted as we move through the process of negotiations.

 

In solidarity,

Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair
Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member
Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member
Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member
Angie Panoulias - Staff Representative


