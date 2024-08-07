The results of your ratification vote are in, with the majority of you voting in favour of the tentative settlement.



The tentative settlement, which runs from January 2024 to December 2026, will now form our new collective agreement. The new provisions are in effect immediately.



The improvements to wages and working conditions that we've secured today are the result of your strong strike vote and your ongoing engagement with us throughout this process. Thank you all.



Now it's up to all of us to enforce the collective agreement, exercise our rights and expand on the engagement that we built during bargaining.



Thank you again for your continued trust and support.



In solidarity,



Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair

Carson Darling, Committee Member

Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member

Naomi Gallant, Committee Member

Tawnya Demers, Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP