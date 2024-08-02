A town hall meeting was held last evening at the Pomeroy to review the tentative agreement and answer questions from attendees. If you were unable to attend, this report attempts to fill in some of the blanks for you with some highlights from the meeting.

VOTE – failing to vote could mean you end up on strike and suffer financial harm to improve an agreement that, had you voted, you'd have voted to accept. Equally problematic is the reverse circumstance.

The result of a "no" vote will be to go out on strike to improve the agreement further after meeting with you to determine what improves are being sought (i.e. a similar meeting to the July 17 meeting but while exercising the strike vote).





to improve the agreement further after meeting with you to determine what improves are being sought (i.e. a similar meeting to the July 17 meeting but while exercising the strike vote). SETTLEMENT REVIEW – In general the terms of the settlement seemed to speak for themselves as there were few questions on most aspects of the settlement.





CHANGE in offer since the strike vote – You told us on July 17 that you wanted more COLA protection than the 1% for one year (2026) previously on offer. This agreement includes COLA protection that caps out at 2.5% in both 2025 and 2026. It triggers when the 12 month average CPI exceeds 4% and up to when CPI is up to 6%. An increase to Chiro/Massage of $100 per year per claimant. See the Comprehensive Report for more details.





CLARIFICATION on Northern Tax Allowance – the NTA isn't an add to pay but a taxable deduction allowable for personal travel expenses up to 2 trips per year and medical travel expenses up to 2 trips per year. The increased ceiling of the benefit allows a greater taxable deduction should the full benefit (i.e. $5,000) be claimed and that increase in the full allowable benefit is detailed in the Comprehensive Report as percentage of 2024 gross salary.





VOTE "YES" – your Bargaining Committee recommends that you vote "YES" to ratify this agreement.

We'll be reaching out to those of you who haven't voted on Tuesday, August 6th by phone to answer any questions you need answers to about the tentative agreement. Voting closes Wednesday, August 7th at 4pm so be sure to vote before then.

Read about improvements we've achieved on our Aug 1st bulletin.

Looking for your ratification ballot? BCGEU sent ballots to all members on August 1st around 6pm (be sure to check your junk and spam folders if you don't see it) and email [email protected] before Tuesday, August 6th at 3pm if you still can't locate your ballot.

In solidarity,

Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair

Carson Darling, Committee Member

Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member

Naomi Gallant, Committee Member

Tawnya Demers, Committee Member

Brent Camilleri, Staff Negotiator

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP