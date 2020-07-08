Steward Elections are open as of Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
To be elected are:
- 1 Steward at the Grounds Building
Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.
Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Please fax or email nominations as an attachment to:
BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048
Email: area10@bcgeu.ca
By Wednesday, July 15, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m.
If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download notice of election for stewards here
