  2. City of Fort St. John - Steward Elections - BCGEU

Published on July 08, 2020

Steward Elections are open as of Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

To be elected are:

  • 1 Steward at the Grounds Building

Please ensure a copy of this notice, and the attached nomination form and information sheet are posted on the Union bulletin board at your workplace.

Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Please fax or email nominations as an attachment to:

BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100 Ave
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
Phone: 250-785-6185 Fax: 250-785-0048
Email: area10@bcgeu.ca

By Wednesday, July 15, 2020 @ 5:00 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact our office.


Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here 
Download notice of election for stewards here 


