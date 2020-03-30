Bargaining committee nominations closed March 25 at 5:00 p.m.



We have received more nominations than positions which will require an election.



The following members were nominated;



Bargaining Committee Chair – Kurt Langdon (Acclaimed) Congratulations!



Bargaining Committee Members – 4 positions plus one alternate



Charlene Jackson

Naomi Gallant

Bob Corbett

Selena Yates

Ashley Murphy

Michael Irwin

Yana Pliassova-Bakounina



Due to the Covid-19 issues, we have made the decision to postpone the election process for the next few months. We will send a further bulletin once we are able to continue with the process.



As such, your current Bargaining Committee will continue in their role.



In solidarity,

Kurt Langdon, Bargaining Committee Chair

Charlene Jackson, Bargaining Committee Member

Bob Corbett, Bargaining Committee Member

Keith McKinley, Bargaining Committee Member







