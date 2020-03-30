 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. City of Fort St. John bargaining committee elections - BCGEU

City of Fort St. John bargaining committee elections - BCGEU

Published on March 30, 2020

Bargaining committee nominations closed March 25 at 5:00 p.m.
 
We have received more nominations than positions which will require an election.
 
The following members were nominated;
 
Bargaining Committee Chair – Kurt Langdon (Acclaimed) Congratulations!
 
Bargaining Committee Members – 4 positions plus one alternate
 
Charlene Jackson
Naomi Gallant
Bob Corbett
Selena Yates
Ashley Murphy
Michael Irwin
Yana Pliassova-Bakounina
 
Due to the Covid-19 issues, we have made the decision to postpone the election process for the next few months. We will send a further bulletin once we are able to continue with the process.
 
As such, your current Bargaining Committee will continue in their role.
 
In solidarity,
Kurt Langdon, Bargaining Committee Chair
Charlene Jackson, Bargaining Committee Member
Bob Corbett, Bargaining Committee Member
Keith McKinley, Bargaining Committee Member



Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP