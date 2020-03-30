Bargaining committee nominations closed March 25 at 5:00 p.m.
We have received more nominations than positions which will require an election.
The following members were nominated;
Bargaining Committee Chair – Kurt Langdon (Acclaimed) Congratulations!
Bargaining Committee Members – 4 positions plus one alternate
Charlene Jackson
Naomi Gallant
Bob Corbett
Selena Yates
Ashley Murphy
Michael Irwin
Yana Pliassova-Bakounina
Due to the Covid-19 issues, we have made the decision to postpone the election process for the next few months. We will send a further bulletin once we are able to continue with the process.
As such, your current Bargaining Committee will continue in their role.
In solidarity,
Kurt Langdon, Bargaining Committee Chair
Charlene Jackson, Bargaining Committee Member
Bob Corbett, Bargaining Committee Member
Keith McKinley, Bargaining Committee Member
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?