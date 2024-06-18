Your committee will be meeting on June 19, 2024 to prepare for mediation with the employer on June 20 and 21, 2024. We continue to stand strong to ensure a fair and reasonable agreement.



The mediation process is not quite the same as when we met with the employer face to face. In this situation, a mediator addresses the outstanding proposals which have brought us to this impasse. They will go back and forth between both committees to try and resolve the issues in order to achieve a tentative settlement. They will not impose a settlement; your committee will be the ones to decide whether or not to agree to a tentative settlement. Rest assured, if we are unable to achieve this through mediation we will schedule a membership meeting to discuss next steps.



We will keep you updated as talks progress.



In solidarity,

Brenda Olanski, Bargaining Chair

Carson Darling, Committee Member

Jennifer Skinner, Committee Member

Naomi Gallant, Committee Member

Tawnya Demers, Committee Member

Angie Panoulias, Staff Negotiator



