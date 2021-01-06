 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. City of Fort St. John, Public Works - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on January 06, 2021

Voting closed December 28, 2020 for election of Stewards at the Public Works worksite.

As voting resulted in a tie, the Local Chair has approved both Carson Darling and Mason Loades as elected Stewards at the Public Works worksite.

Please join us in wishing them well in their new position!

 

In solidarity

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

