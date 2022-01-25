It had come to the Union Labour Management Committee's (LMC) attention that there were some questions regarding Component 6 members' entitlement to Professional Development Leave under Article 6.3 of the Social, Information, and Health Services agreement (Component 6 agreement).

The Union committee made inquiries about Professional Development Leave entitlements at our last 2 labour management meetings and we would like to share what we learned.

Please join us for a short Zoom meeting after work on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm to learn more about your entitlement professional development leave under Article 6.3 of the Component 6 agreement.

Please contact your area office or check your email for the Zoom information.

Stephanie Suski (LMC committee member)

Thea Blakely (LMC committee member)

Leila Maheiddinibonab (LMC committee member)

Sarina Holden (LMC committee member)

Reshma Chandra (LMC committee member)

Jennifer Arnold (Staff Representative)





