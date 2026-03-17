Renewal negotiations for the collective agreement between BCGEU and CLBC began on March 5th with both parties tabling their complete proposal packages. Negotiations continued on March 11th and 12th. The parties have reached agreement on many housekeeping proposals and have started discussing substantive non-monetary proposals. Monetary negotiations will begin after the non-monetary proposals have been dealt with.

Our objective is to reach a tentative agreement that makes gains in the areas you prioritized-including wage increases retroactive to 2025-as soon as we can while still being thorough and thoughtful in our approach.

The parties return to the bargaining table on March 31st to April 2nd and have several more days scheduled in May. We will provide a further update in early April. In the meantime, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,





Nancy Bell, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shannon Moyle, Bargaining Committee Member

Victoria Gray, Bargaining Committee Member

Lil Tugwell, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP