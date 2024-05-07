We are pleased to announce the results of the online steward election at Clements. Your 3 new stewards are:



Kelly Henault ([email protected])

Heather Joe ([email protected])

George Spong ([email protected])

They will join your existing Stewards Sheila Coogan, Krista Philips and Des Callanan. Congratulations to our new Stewards thank you to all candidates for your commitment and service to our union.



What do stewards do?



Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



What skills do I need to be a steward?



Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.



Is there training for new stewards?



Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.



Stewards are fundamental to protecting your rights at the workplace. If you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace, please consider seeking nomination as a steward.



We would like to thank all members for their participation in this important democratic process. Our union is strongest when members are engaged and ready to take action to achieve common goals.





In solidarity,



Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





