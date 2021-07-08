BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

July 8, 2021

POSITION: CLERK – MEMBERSHIP RECORDS (Temporary) (2 Positions)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

The BCGEU requires a person to work in the Membership Records Department.

DUTIES:

Will be required to perform a variety of duties including input of new applications; production of cards; change/update member, steward and officer information; update dues lists; process strike pay; generate reports and labels from Unionware; switchboard relief and other duties as required. Term of assignment is up to 4 months or return of incumbent.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school graduation; good organizational skills; ability to work within a group; minimum one year office and data entry experience; keyboarding/word processing 40-50 wpm; efficient in Word and Excel; knowledge of the BCGEU structure; knowledge of Unionware; knowledge of SQL based and relational databases.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to all applicants.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP