BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

January 4, 2023

POSITION: CLERK – RECORDS MANAGEMENT (Temporary) (2 positions)

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MOVEUP AGREEMENT

A Records Management Clerk is required for the Records Management Department of the BCGEU to perform regular record keeping activities in an increasingly digital environment. Term of assignment is 6 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The duties of this position are to support the record keeping needs of the BCGEU in both the analogue and digital environment. In addition to responding to requests for records and information, this position will include writing finding aids, entering metadata, scanning, providing record keeping advice to BCGEU staff, maintaining record keeping procedures and performing preservation treatments on records. All of the above may take place in an analogue or digital environment.

Other records management duties under supervision will include coding correspondence/documents in accordance with records management classification system; maintaining database of classification codes, files and documents; preparing material for scanning, storage or destruction; migrating indexes from paper to digital finding aids; maintaining inventory; responding to requests; reviewing and implementing record retention schedules and other policy and procedures; performing other regular maintenance of digital and analogue files. Heavy lifting is required on a daily basis.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

A degree or certificate in archives, records management or equivalent experience; should be familiar with digital preservation models such as the Open Archival Information System (OAIS); should have experience with archival, collections management or related software; involvement with Association of Canadian Archivists or an equivalent body would be an asset.

Two years' general office experience working in archives/records management; high level of attention to detail; ability to follow step-by-step procedures for File Registry and other departments; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; ability to organize work and set priorities; working knowledge and experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and database software; keyboarding speed 40-50 wpm. and general technological literacy.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to selected applicants.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

cc: MoveUP





UWU/MoveUP