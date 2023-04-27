BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

November 3, 2023

POSITION: CLERK – CONVENTIONS, CONFERENCES & TRAVEL

GRADE: LEVEL 4 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A Clerk is required in the Facilities Department to support the Administrative Representative in Conventions, Conferences & Travel Administration.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include providing assistance as required to the Conventions staff, such as administrative support; processing credentials, registration forms, rooming lists; processing resolutions for submission to various conventions; determining calendar deadlines for registration fees, resolutions, hotel reservations, mailings, credentials, etc. and ensuring timelines are met; providing backup secretarial support for servicing staff in the Facilities Department. The secondary duties of this position include coordinating, arranging and booking all aspects of travel and hotel arrangements for staff and members travelling on BCGEU business, including domestic, international and group travel.

The successful applicant will have a sound knowledge of world geography, customs, current events, visa requirements and travel restrictions, which may affect travel destinations. The successful applicant will have the ability to problem solve in high-pressure situations.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants with travel agent certificate or equivalent preferred; 4-5 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; experience with travel arranging and conference planning and preparation; 2-3 years' experience in high-volume online travel and hotel bookings; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies; understanding of the BCGEU structure; ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP