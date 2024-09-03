BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

August 30, 2024

POSITION: CLERK – MEMBERSHIP RECORDS

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $35.72 - $38.90 per hour

A Clerk is required to work in the Membership Records Department, located at the BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby, BC.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include input of new applications; production of cards; change/update members, steward and officer information; update dues lists; process strike pay; generate reports and labels from Unionware; processing internal and external requests and other duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:



Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; knowledge of the BCGEU structure; knowledge of Unionware; knowledge of SQL based and relational databases.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, September 6, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



