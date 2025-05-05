CLERK – MEMBERSHIP RECORDS (L3)

BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

Job ID: MU028

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

May 5, 2025

JOB SUMMARY:

Reporting to the Director of Development and Records, the Membership Records Clerk works as support to the Membership Records Staff Representatives and is responsible for updating and maintaining the union's member data under the direction of Staff Representatives.

Term of assignment: 3 month or return of incumbent

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Data Entry - accurately and efficiently enter data into databases, spreadsheets, and other systems from various sources, including paper documents.

- accurately and efficiently enter data into databases, spreadsheets, and other systems from various sources, including paper documents. Data Maintenance - following departmental procedures and guidelines, maintain and update member data. This could include posting structured data files to a database or manually resolving exceptions when data is inconsistent across sources, among other tasks.

- following departmental procedures and guidelines, maintain and update member data. This could include posting structured data files to a database or manually resolving exceptions when data is inconsistent across sources, among other tasks. Data Retrieval - retrieve and compile data from databases and combine with data from other sources using excel.

- retrieve and compile data from databases and combine with data from other sources using excel. Collaborate with Finance department - work with Finance department staff on cross-department processes to validate and process dues payments and reports.

- work with Finance department staff on cross-department processes to validate and process dues payments and reports. Correspondence - correspond with external data suppliers, including employers providing member and financial data to identify, investigate, and resolve issues with supplied data.

- correspond with external data suppliers, including employers providing member and financial data to identify, investigate, and resolve issues with supplied data. Data Validation - review and verify data for errors, inconsistencies, and duplication, correcting any discrepancies as needed.

- review and verify data for errors, inconsistencies, and duplication, correcting any discrepancies as needed. Reporting - assist in generating reports, summaries, and presentations based on data for internal and external stakeholders.

- assist in generating reports, summaries, and presentations based on data for internal and external stakeholders. Collaboration - work closely with other departments to support them in their data needs and ensure data provided back to Membership Records adheres to the proper data quality standards.

- work closely with other departments to support them in their data needs and ensure data provided back to Membership Records adheres to the proper data quality standards. Customer Service - provide excellent support to members and other departments through prompt replies and effective communication.

- provide excellent support to members and other departments through prompt replies and effective communication. Compliance - adhere to BCGEU data management and financial policies, procedures, and standards to ensure data accuracy, integrity, and confidentiality of personal and private information.

- adhere to BCGEU data management and financial policies, procedures, and standards to ensure data accuracy, integrity, and confidentiality of personal and private information. Office Operations - operate office equipment, including photocopies and card printers, manage physical and digital files, and take meeting minutes.

- operate office equipment, including photocopies and card printers, manage physical and digital files, and take meeting minutes. Continuous Improvement - identify opportunities to improve data management processes and procedures.

EDUCATION & RELEVANT EXPERIENCE:

2-4 years' administrative experience

High school diploma

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, & ABILITIES:

Intermediate Excel skills.

Experience using UnionWare or other SQL based and relational databases.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, Teams, Adobe Acrobat, Confluence, and Jira Service Desk or similar office productivity software .

Demonstrable analytical and critical thinking skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to be highly organized and detail oriented.

Good telephone manner and excellent customer service skills.

Ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

A strong understanding of BCGEU's structure (preferred).

SALARY:

$36.43- $39.67 per hour

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

How to Apply:

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP