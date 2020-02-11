B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Closing of nominations for Local Executive positions - BCGEU

Closing of nominations for Local Executive positions - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2020

 

Nominations closed on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. for 1st Vice Chair and 2nd Vice Chair. The following is now your local 0810 Executive:

 Chair  Megan Giebelhaus
 1st Vice Chair  Carrie Lessing
 2nd Vice Chair  Renata Ambrosi
 Treasurer  VACANT
 Recording Secretary  VACANT
 Member at Large (1)  VACANT
 Member at Large (2)  VACANT
 Member at Large (3)  VACANT
 Equity Delegate  VACANT
 Young Worker  VACANT


The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In Solidarity

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP