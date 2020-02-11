Nominations closed on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. for 1st Vice Chair and 2nd Vice Chair. The following is now your local 0810 Executive:
|Chair
|Megan Giebelhaus
|1st Vice Chair
|Carrie Lessing
|2nd Vice Chair
|Renata Ambrosi
|Treasurer
|VACANT
|Recording Secretary
|VACANT
|Member at Large (1)
|VACANT
|Member at Large (2)
|VACANT
|Member at Large (3)
|VACANT
|Equity Delegate
|VACANT
|Young Worker
|VACANT
The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!
In Solidarity
BCGEU Peace River Area Office
Download PDF of notice here.
UWU/MoveUP
