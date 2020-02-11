Nominations closed on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. for 1st Vice Chair and 2nd Vice Chair. The following is now your local 0810 Executive:





Chair Megan Giebelhaus 1st Vice Chair Carrie Lessing 2nd Vice Chair Renata Ambrosi Treasurer VACANT Recording Secretary VACANT Member at Large (1) VACANT Member at Large (2) VACANT Member at Large (3) VACANT Equity Delegate VACANT Young Worker VACANT



The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Local elections. Your activism is greatly appreciated!



In Solidarity



BCGEU Peace River Area Office



