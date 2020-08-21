Your Bargaining Committee met with the employer on July 7, 2020 and July 31, 2020 to bargain a new Collective Agreement. We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.
Full details of the Tentative Agreement will be emailed to your personal email prior to the ratification meeting September 8, 2020. After the meeting you will receive an email which contains the link to our online voting system.
The ratification meeting will occur as follows:
- Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Meeting will be held virtually using Microsoft Teams starting at 4:30pm. (please note you will need either Microsoft Edge or Chrome to access) There will also be a call-in number included if you choose to attend by phone.
As the meeting is being held virtually and the ratification documents will be emailed out, if you are aware of any members who have not received this bulletin or may have an updated email address please have them contact area12@bcgeu.ca with their updated contact information.
Your committee is recommending acceptance of the Tentative Agreement.
In solidarity on behalf of the Bargaining Committee,
Naomi White, Bargaining Committee member
Brenda Dudoward, Bargaining Committee member
Marilyn Bryant, Bargaining Committee member
Jeff Morgan, Staff Representative
