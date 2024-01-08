Mediation on a Bargaining Protocol Agreement

Your Cogir independent living bargaining committee for The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood was scheduled to begin negotiations with the employers on January 10th and 11th. However, Cogir has not agreed to the Union's proposed bargaining protocol agreement, so the parties will instead meet with a mediator appointed by the Labour Relations Board (LRB).

A bargaining protocol agreement lays out the procedures or rules that will govern the process of bargaining itself and is usually not contentious. In this case, Cogir has not agreed to the Union's proposals regarding standardizing language across the three collective agreements and how the final agreements will be organized.

If the parties do not reach a protocol agreement in mediation, then the mediator will make recommendations that will be binding on the parties. We anticipate mediation on the protocol agreement taking no more than two days, meaning we hope to begin negotiations on the substance of the collective agreements on January 24th. We have another day of bargaining scheduled for February 16th and are awaiting additional availability from the employers.

Unfair Labour Practices Complaint

The Union has also filed an unfair labour practices (ULP) complaint with the LRB. The Union alleges the employers have interfered with the administration of the union and failed to bargain in good faith by refusing to disclose employee contact information, job descriptions, and work schedules. We say disclosure of this information is central to the Union's ability to bargain for members and that the employers' refusal to provide it violates two sections of the Labour Relations Code. The LRB could encourage the parties to try to resolve the ULP complaint via the upcoming mediation; otherwise, the usual formal process under the Code would apply.

Worksite Organizing

Thank you to the members from all three sites who have in recent weeks spoken with bargaining committee members and answered our engagement survey questions. You can expect to hear from us regularly as we continue to build our collective strength as workers in support of our bargaining goals. Your resolve to get a fair deal, and support of your bargaining committee, is both helpful and appreciated.

Please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Wright, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



UWU/MoveUP