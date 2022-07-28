Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 18, 2022

Your renewed collective agreement for AgeCare is now available on the BCGEU collective agreements website. We are placing an order for printed collective agreement booklets for members, which will be distributed at worksites by union stewards once they are ready.

In Solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

