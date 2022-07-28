Your renewed collective agreement for AgeCare is now available on the BCGEU collective agreements website. We are placing an order for printed collective agreement booklets for members, which will be distributed at worksites by union stewards once they are ready.
In Solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.