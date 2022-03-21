The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Collective Agreement for Parkwood Manor - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on June 03, 2022
Your new collective agreement for Parkwood Manor is now available online. We are placing an order for printed collective agreement booklets for members-they will be available at the worksite from a union steward once they're ready.
