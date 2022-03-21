Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Collective Agreement for Parkwood Manor - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 03, 2022

Your new collective agreement for Parkwood Manor is now available online. We are placing an order for printed collective agreement booklets for members-they will be available at the worksite from a union steward once they're ready.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP