We are disappointed to report that talks between your Union and the Employer at the bargaining table have broken down and we are now at impasse. After postponing four rounds of bargaining, the Employer returned to the table with no amendments or counterproposals to their original position, which included concessions such as wage reductions.



As you know from our meeting a couple weeks ago, your bargaining committee has been fighting for fair and equitable wage increases and working conditions for all members at TOOSC. We know you are united behind your bargaining committee and your co-workers at TOOSC. All of us want that all members at TOOSC are treated fairly and with respect and recognized for the great work they do and their contributions to the Society and the children you care for.



We believe the Employer is not yet prepared to come to the table with a reasonable deal, despite you being without a contract since August of 2020. You made it very clear to your bargaining committee when we met that you are prepared and motivated to do what it takes to get a good deal. As such, we will be asking you to take a strike vote. Your bargaining committee strongly encourages you to vote "yes" for a strike. We are fighting for more than the employer is prepared to give, and the only way to get a fair deal is with a strong "yes" vote to show the Employer you are ready to go on strike.



In order to give you information about the vote and an opportunity to ask questions, we will be conducting a strike vote meeting.

Strike Vote Meeting Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 2ndTime: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM

How: Via zoom*Check your email or

speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details.*



Voting Information:

This strike vote will be conducted at your worksite on Thursday March 3rd from 4:30PM – 6:15PM. Please participate and vote.



A copy of the formal notice of poll is attached.



Again, we strongly encourage you to vote "yes" for a strike.







In solidarity



Megan McKinney, Staff Representative

Stephanie Baker and Zoey Tsai, Bargaining Committee









