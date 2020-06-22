Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit! Members voted 92% in favour of ratification.



Please note that LABC (LSS) must still ratify the tentative agreement before it takes effect; we anticipate this happening at its board meeting of June 24, 2020. You can expect another bulletin on June 25.



In solidarity,



Natasha Dawes, Bargaining Committee Chair

Don English, Bargaining Committee Member

Libby Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP