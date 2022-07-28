To: All BCGEU Members at Burquitlam Senior Housing Society

(L.J. Christmas Manor)

Re: Collective Agreement Ratification Result for L.J. Christmas Manor

We are pleased to announce that employees at L.J. Christmas Manor have voted 100% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement!

The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of October 20, 2022. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.

In solidarity,

Minna Roemer, Bargaining Committee Member

Betty Shier, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





