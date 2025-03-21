We are pleased to announce that employees of CareCorp Senior Services at Cerwydden and Piccadilly (represented by BCGEU) and Mountain Lake (represented by HEU) have voted 95.7% in favour of ratifying the tentative agreement.

The renewed collective agreement is now in effect as of today, March 21, 2025. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.

In solidarity,

Godwin Amega, Bargaining Committee Chair

Laurie Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Tina Whitney, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP