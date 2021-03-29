Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 29, 2021

We are pleased to announce that BCGEU members at NSV have voted strongly in favour of ratifying the collective agreement! Members voted 91% "Yes".
 
You can read about agreement highlights here. While the new collective agreement document is being finalized, members may read the expired collective agreement, together with the ratification document, for the complete language of the renewed collective agreement.
 
Thank you again for your support and solidarity!
 
In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair
Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member
Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



