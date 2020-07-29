 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on July 29, 2020

BCGEU is pleased to announce that members have voted in favour of ratifying the new collective agreement.

Thank you to everyone for their participation in this process.


In solidarity,

Ronda Vilene
Staff Representative

on behalf of

Ann Forrest
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



