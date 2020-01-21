The Northern Lights College Support Staff bargaining committee is pleased to announce the membership overwhelmingly ratified the 2020 agreement on January 20th.
The Committee would like to thank you for your support and assistance during this set of negotiations.
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact any member of the Committee.
In solidarity,
Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee Chair
Megan King, Bargaining Committee Member
Tennille Penner, Bargaining Committee Member
Paola Rodriguez, Bargaining Committee Member
Kathy Weaver, Staff Representative
Download News on Bargaining NLC SS Ratified Jan 21 2020.pdf
