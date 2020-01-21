The Northern Lights College Support Staff bargaining committee is pleased to announce the membership overwhelmingly ratified the 2020 agreement on January 20th.

The Committee would like to thank you for your support and assistance during this set of negotiations.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact any member of the Committee.

In solidarity,

Juanita Fraser, Bargaining Committee Chair

Megan King, Bargaining Committee Member

Tennille Penner, Bargaining Committee Member

Paola Rodriguez, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathy Weaver, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP