Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the recent ratification vote, with 125 of 134 members (93.3%) voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement! Voter turnout was 70.5% of the 190 members eligible to vote.

The Employer has committed to implementing the wage increases and paying the retroactive monies as quickly as they can. We appreciate their cooperation and their assistance through the whole PSEC mandate process.

Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you all for your patience and your ongoing support throughout this lengthy process. Please feel free to contact any one of us with any comments or questions you may have.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Chair

Rachel Butler, Bargaining Committee Member

Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP