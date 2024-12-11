Over 50 delegates from the 12 locals that comprise Component 8 met on October 17th and 18th to determine our priorities for the next round of Community Bargaining Association (CBA) negotiations.

Using input from over 3,000 responses to our September bargaining survey, and the bargaining proposals received through our locals, delegates got to work reviewing what priorities will be addressed at the bargaining table. These priorities were divided into three topics: monetary, non-monetary, and worker power.

President Paul Finch opened the conference and spoke about the importance of communication between the various bargaining committees that the BCGEU represents. This includes 34,000 members in the public service and 15,000 members in community social services who will be bargaining at the same time. Then, Treasurer Maria Bennett spoke of the importance of communicating directly with members to address what their priorities are at the bargaining table.

Also in attendance were other senior elected and staff of CUPE, UFCW and BCNU who are part of the CBA along with USW and HEU.

On the second day, delegates learned more about the Community Health Bargaining Association and its history, essential services [1], and the complexity of preparing for job action if needed.

In the last session of the conference, delegates elected the final two spots for the BCGEU bargaining team and alternates. Congratulations to Melanie Mason from 809 and David Fox from 801 who will join Scott De Long VP, Charmaine Fines Treasurer of Component 8, Carrie Lessing of 810, Shelley Einarson of 804 and Florinda Maguire of 803.

As we get set to bargain, we're asking all members to update their contact information in the Member Portal. If you don't yet have a Member Portal account, click here to sign up today. Already have a Member Portal account? You can log in here. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here.

I look forward to updating you again once the bargaining dates are determined.

In solidarity,

Scott De Long

BCGEU vice-president Community Health Services (Component 8)

[1] Under the BC Labour Relations Code, some jobs can be designated as 'essential' to ensure minimum staffing levels to prevent immediate and serious harm to the health, safety or welfare of British Columbians during a strike. This is a standard part of the bargaining process.

