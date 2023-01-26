As you know, our committee and union partners reached a tentative agreement on January 15 with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) covering 21,000 community health workers across B.C.



The tentative agreement represents substantial gains in key areas identified by members including significant wage increases averaging 14% to 16% for each step of the wage grid over three years. To get a more accurate picture of what this means for you, please use our wage calculator at www.bargainingbc.ca/CBA_ratification.



The agreement also includes protecting workers' benefits and providing greater control over working conditions; significant gains on wage parity with those working under the Facilities Agreement (FBA) in hospitals and care facilities; a variety of improvements to address chronic recruitment and retention issues; premium increases for weekend shifts and a new evening shift premium; the extension of the CRA vehicle allowance to all employees covered by the CBA and much more.



For full details, read the comprehensive report on the tentative agreement here



The next step is to make sure you have all the information you need to cast your vote. In the coming weeks, we'll be holding two telephone town halls:

Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m. PST

Friday, February 24 at 1:00 p.m. PST

You will be called when the telephone town hall starts. Please visit my.bcgeu.ca to ensure your phone number is up to date so we can reach you.



Each BCGEU Component 8 local will also host smaller in-person and Zoom meetings for their area. Please watch your email for more details.



Voting will be open from February 13, 2023, to February 28, 2023.



Your solidarity gave the committee the backing needed to keep fighting for a tentative agreement that we are proud to present to you, and we unanimously recommend you vote YES to accept.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee



PS. If you know of a member who did not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please ask them to update their information on the BCGEU Member Portal – my.bcgeu.ca – or by contacting their area office.





