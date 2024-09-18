The Community Bargaining Association (CBA) bargaining survey closes on September 25, 2024. Please don't miss your chance to tell us what issues are most important to you!



This is our opportunity to build on the gains we made in our last agreement, but we need your help to make sure the bargaining demands we bring to the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) this spring reflect your needs and ideas. Click here to take the bargaining survey now!



The information you provide will remain strictly confidential and will never be accessible to the employer. Thank you for taking the time to participate.



In solidarity,



Scott De Long

BCGEU vice-president Community Health Services (Component 8)





UWU/MoveUP