Local Chair Melody Carleton will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.



Tuesday, September 3, 2024: Fort St John



1:00 – 3:00 pm Community Bridge - Meope Transition House

3:00 – 5:00 pm Community Bridge Main Office Programs



Wednesday, September 4, 2024: Dawson Creek



10:30 – 11:30 am Community Bridge Main Office Programs



Local 0310 First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will also be attending the Dawson Creek worksite.



Thursday, September 5, 2024: Chetwynd



3:00 – 4:00 pm Phone Calls to Members



If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here