Community Bridge - Worksite Visits

Published on August 23, 2024

Local Chair Melody Carleton will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.
 
Tuesday, September 3, 2024: Fort St John
 
1:00 – 3:00 pm                   Community Bridge - Meope Transition House
3:00 – 5:00 pm                   Community Bridge Main Office Programs
                   
Wednesday, September 4, 2024: Dawson Creek
 
10:30 – 11:30 am               Community Bridge Main Office Programs
 

  • Local 0310 First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will also be attending the Dawson Creek worksite.

 
Thursday, September 5, 2024: Chetwynd
 
3:00 – 4:00 pm         Phone Calls to Members
 

If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office
 in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]
 

