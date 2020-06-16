As you may be aware the monetary provisions of the collective agreement, including how your position will be rated, will come into effect on June 18, 2020. Currently, your employer and the BCGGU are in the process of finalizing your job descriptions to determine which benchmarks and classification ratings under the General Services Collective Agreement best apply to your position.

We have received feedback from many of you, which has assisted us in analyzing the job descriptions. In order to provide further clarification on the classification review process in general, as well as other questions you may have regarding the implementation of the General Services Collective Agreement and Non-Provincially Funded Positions, we will be hosting a telephone town hall information meeting.

INFORMATION MEETING (Telephone Town Hall)

When: Thursday, June 18, 2020

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Dial-in number: 877-229-8493

Pin: 117342

Please Note: If you have a number on file with the Union, we will call you at that number. If you haven't received a call by 6:35, please call the Dial-in number, noted above.

If you do not have a number on file with the BCGEU, you can dial-in yourself at the number noted above.

This meeting will be in the format of a telephone Town Hall, so you can dial-in to hear the presentation and there is a format for asking questions.

In solidarity

Edward Mishra, Staff Representative

Amrita Sanford, Staff Representative – Classifications

Jendon Cumigad, BCGEU Steward

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP