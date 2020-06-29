The Labour Management Committee meeting was held on June 25, 2020. It was attended by Steward Jendon Cumigad and Staff Representative Edward Mishra.

A Labour Management Meeting is where the parties can discuss items of mutual concern and allows the two parties to work together productively and cooperatively to review general matters, other than grievances, relating to the maintenance of good relations between the employer and workers and correcting conditions causing grievances and misunderstanding.

If you have a problem at your worksite that you think could be resolved at this meeting – talk to one of your worker Reps about it. If you believe the Employer has violated a provision of the Collective Agreement, contact a steward to have a Step 1 grievance meeting instead.

Here are some of the highlights from the meeting:

Local Issues

The Employer has responded to the Union's proposal and responded with revisions to the casual call-in procedure. The Union to review.

Non-Funded Worksite Negotiations

CBG operates 4 sites that receive no provincial funding. These sites historically have operated in a deficit position and for that reason require separate discussions around an agreement on how to move forward with employees' wage parity, benefits, vacation accrual and sick days. NPF employees will keep the current benefits package.

Joint Occupational Health and Safety Committee – Frequency of meetings

The Joint Safety and Health Committee meeting is currently being held monthly. The members of the Committee requested to hold one meeting for both housing and shelter sites. CBG and the Union have agreed to continue with this practice. Due to COV19 the planned joint OSH training has not been able to continue. The Union and Management agree to continue the meetings and hope to have joint training as soon as BCGEU can resume training sessions.

Granville Hostel

Granville Hostel is currently operating under a shelter program. It has been approved for funding until August 31, 2020. The transition into a housing program will depend on the extension of funding and further agreement with BCH.

In solidarity,

Edward Mishra

BCGEU Staff Representative

Jendon Cumigad

Shop Steward



Download PDF of notice here



