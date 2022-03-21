Nominations are now open for five (5) steward positions, in total, at all Community Builders Group worksites; Hornby Shelter, First Avenue Shelter, Metson Shelter and Rooms, Powell Rooms, Yale Hotel, Naomi Place, Reiderman Residence (South and North), Alewem, Aster Place and Granville Villa.

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the Union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the Union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by Midnight on Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

- #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected] | Attn: Eddie Mishra



In solidarity,

Edward Mishra, BCGEU Staff Representative, Lower Mainland



P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup