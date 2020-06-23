Your Union values the work of a steward. Stewards are the face of your union and are the point of contact at your worksite. The steward's role is to enforce the collective agreement and protect your rights. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They want to help others, provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly.

It's important to be able to identify your stewards should you have questions about the Union or require their assistance.

Here is a list of stewards that have been acclaimed:

Amanda Gwala Joanne Etienne

Erjon Tela Michele Reid

Jendon Cumigad Ricardo Pequenino

If you require contact information for your steward or if you are interested in the vacant position – call 604-215-1499 or email Area03.LowerMainland@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity

Edward Mishra

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP