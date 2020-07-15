 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on July 15, 2020

The results are in. You have chosen the Union's recommendation that part-time employees in your agency accumulate 4.6% of straight-time hours in a paid holiday bank, to be paid out on statutory holidays.

What this means is that: when a paid holiday occurs, you will be able to draw from your paid holiday bank, the hours required to cover the paid holiday or paid holiday lieu day. This allows you to take the time off and receive pay for the days that you are not at work.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email me at area03@bcgeu.ca.

In solidarity

Edward Mishra
Staff Representative 

