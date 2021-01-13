Your current list of stewards includes Jendon Cumigad, Ricardo Pequenino, Erjon Tela and Joanne Etienne. The BCGEU is looking for 3 additional stewards to fill vacancies at Community Builders Group. Having all steward positions filled is of vital importance to every union member. If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached here. For better representation, we encourage members working in the Shelter Program to become stewards.

What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They know the Collective Agreement and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by updating the union board. Stewards have priority access to the Staff Representative at the union office.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training. Training is via Zoom until we can safely resume gathering in the classroom. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

How do I become a steward?

Steward elections are informal. A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form .

In solidarity

Fateh Born, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



