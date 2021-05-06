Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Community Builders Group - Worksite Union Steward - BCGEU

Community Builders Group - Worksite Union Steward - BCGEU

Published on May 06, 2021

A steward can represent members at ANY worksite. Steward positions are not worksite specific.
 
Your current list of stewards includes:

  • Reina Barnes
  • Jendon Cumigad
  • Joanne Etienne
  • Christian Goodchild
  • Tammy Jones
  • Erjon Tela

If you need contact information for stewards, please call 604-215-1499.
 
**Please print and post on the Union Board at your Worksite**

Download PDF of notice here.



UWU/MoveUP