Don't forget to turn your clocks back this Sunday, November 7th.



Each spring and fall, evening and night shift employees are affected by Daylight Savings Time. Employees are paid for the time worked.



In the spring, employees who work only seven hours instead of their normal eight hours are paid for the actual seven hours which they worked.



In the fall, employees who work nine hours instead of eight hours are paid for the extra one hour at overtime rates of pay.



If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact a steward at your worksite.



In solidarity



Edward Mishra

Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP