The BCGEU is looking for 7 stewards at Community Builders Group. As having a steward at your worksite is of vital importance to every union member, we are opening up nominations at all worksites. If you are interested in becoming a steward, or know someone who is, please fill out the nomination form attached here.

What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

How do I become a steward?

Steward elections are informal. A union member from our workplace must nominate you using the attached Stewards Nomination Form .

In solidarity

Edward Mishra,

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



