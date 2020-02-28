Election Results



We would like to thank all the nominees for putting their name forward to serve on the bargaining committee.



Congratulations to the following successful nominees:



Jendon Cumigad

Mary Dapiton

Johnson Joseph



This week the Union was notified that Community Builders Group will become part of the sectoral agreement known as the 'Community Social Services: General Services Collective Agreement'.



This means that you will not be negotiating an independent agreement with the Employer. However, your elected representatives above will still have a very important role to play. There will be local issues (matters specific to CBG) that need to be negotiated. Also, they will be your representatives on the Joint Labour Management Committee. They will also serve as interim stewards until a steward election process is completed.



Some parts of the agreement are called non-monetary and others are monetary. Some examples of non-monetary language are union boards, steward elections and the grievance process. All non-monetary language comes into effect on March 26, 2020. The monetary language (wages and benefits) comes into effect in June.



There are many details to be worked out and questions to be answered as we move through this transition. The Union will send regular updates to keep you informed.





