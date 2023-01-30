The member unions of the Community Bargaining Association (CBA) have voted by over 94 per cent to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC).



The agreement is retroactive to April 1, 2022 and is effective until March 31, 2025. The employer controls when retroactive pay will be paid but the union will advocate for it to be issued as quickly as possible. More information about wages can be found on the FAQ: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/CBA_ratification



We made substantial gains in key areas identified by members including significant wage increases averaging 14 to 16 per cent over three years, protecting workers' benefits, and providing greater control over working conditions.



Your elected leadership will now begin working with the seven other constituent unions of the CBA to implement the new provisions. The committees and working groups we have established will also begin working on full mobility in Health Authorities, OHS initiatives and any further changes or updates to the Joint Community Benefit Trust funding structure. You will receive updates as these items progress.



The committee thanks you again for your solidarity and commitment in this round of bargaining. We are proud of the result and look forward to building on our momentum.



In solidarity,



Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee

UWU/MoveUP